Residents of Atlanta’s Westside neighborhoods are calling on government officials to build five miles of sound barrier wall along Interstate 20 to shield their community from noise, debris and pollution from the highway.

Kennard Reeves, a consultant, lives about 20 feet from the highway in Mozley Park. He was one of a dozen residents who met with the press Monday next to the community garden along Gordon Terrace SW, where he had to shout to be heard over the din of cars and trucks whizzing by the last of the summer tomatoes.

“It affects every part of life, every day,” said Reeves, who, in addition to constant noise, said he’s dealt with tires, rocks and trash flying into his yard.

Studies show living near a major roadway increases the risk and severity of a number of health problems associated with air and noise pollution, including asthma, cardiovascular disease and hearing loss.

Reeves said his taxes have more than doubled since he moved in, but he feels the local government is less responsive than it was when he lived in Buckhead and Inman Park, which are wealthier and whiter Atlanta neighborhoods, or when he lived in Vinings in Cobb County.

“It’s just amazing to see the disparity in how quickly those communities get their needs met,” Reeves said.

State Rep. Mesha Mainor, R-Atlanta, who represents the area, said the residents were victims of environmental racism. The Westside was one of many predominantly Black communities that were carved up by highways since the 1950s.

But she also said the Five Mile Project, as it’s been dubbed by community organizers, has been caught in a bureaucratic trap because building next to a federal highway requires coordination between local, state and federal agencies and officials. Although the proposal has received support from some, including Atlanta City Council, no one has yet offered to put up the estimated $30 million or more to build the barrier.

“It is a complex issue but it’s not a complex issue,” said Mainor.

Mohamed Sillah, the Mozley Park Neighborhood Association president, expressed frustration.

“It’s been a struggle to get the federal partners and the state partners to work together,” he said.

Keith Palmer, another resident and a founder of the Five Mile Project, said he’s worried about the impacts of noise and pollution on children. He said he started organizing three years ago after he and several others received form letters in response to written complaints.

“They’re not going to listen to one person — let’s see if they’ll listen to the entire community,” said Palmer.

A note of disclosure

This coverage is supported by a partnership with Green South Foundation and Journalism Funding Partners. You can learn more and support our climate reporting by donating at ajc.com/donate/climate.