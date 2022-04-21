Median price of U.S. homes sets record in March

Combined Shape Caption

Median Price of US Homes , Set a Record in March.Take the time to understand each other.Take the time to understand each other.Take the time to understand each other.We know that the builders have been underproducing since the foreclosure crisis, which is the reason we have this shortage, Lawrence Yun, National Association of Realtors, via CNBC.But when mortgage rates increase, we have seen several months of inventory rising, Lawrence Yun, National Association of Realtors, via CNBC.A bit of good news for buyers as we are in what is typically the best time of year to list a home for sale, Danielle Hale, Realtor.com, via CNBC.Combined with moderation in home sales, this should mean a greater number of options for remaining home searchers to choose from, Danielle Hale, Realtor.com, via CNBC.Take the time to understand each other.Take the time to understand each other.Take the time to understand each other.Take the time to understand each other.Take the time to understand each other.Take the time to understand each other.Take the time to understand each other.Take the time to understand each other