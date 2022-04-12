Kmart To Only Have , 3 Remaining US Stores, Following Closure in New Jersey.ABC News reports that a Kmart store in Avenel, New Jersey, is set to close its doors for good on April 16.When it does, there will only be 3 Kmart stores left in the United States.In its heyday, the chain boasted over 2,000 locations.Author Michael Lisicky, who's written books about United States retail history, says "Kmart was part of America.".Everybody went to Kmart, whether you liked it or not. They had everything. You had toys. You had sporting goods. You had candy. You had stationery. It was something for everybody. , Michael Lisicky, author, via ABC News.This was almost as much of a social visit as it was a shopping visit. You could spend hours here. And these just dotted the American landscape over the years, Michael Lisicky, author, via ABC News.But Walmart, Target and Amazon now dominate the retail world.ABC News reports Kmart filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2002.Sears and Kmart were later combined by hedge fund executive Edward Lampert in an attempt to bolster the failing businesses, but Sears filed for Chapter 11 in 2018.Sears and Kmart were later combined by hedge fund executive Edward Lampert in an attempt to bolster the failing businesses, but Sears filed for Chapter 11 in 2018.Sears and Kmart were later combined by hedge fund executive Edward Lampert in an attempt to bolster the failing businesses, but Sears filed for Chapter 11 in 2018.Sears and Kmart were later combined by hedge fund executive Edward Lampert in an attempt to bolster the failing businesses, but Sears filed for Chapter 11 in 2018.It’s a study in greed, avarice and incompetence. Sears should have never gone away; Kmart was in worse shape, but not fatally so. And now they’re both gone, Mark Cohen, director of retail studies at Columbia University in New York and former CEO of Sears Canada, via ABC News.The last remaining Kmart stores will now be in Westwood, New Jersey, Bridgehampton on Long Island in New York and Miami