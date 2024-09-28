After Helene’s destructive march through the state, many homeowners, renters and vehicle owners will need to file insurance claims.

If you’ve suffered property damage, here’s what to do:

1. File as quickly as possible. Many insurers have mobile apps or online portals.

2. The Insurance Information Institute, which provides guidance on insurance issues, suggests you make temporary repairs to your home if they are needed to protect it from further damage. Save the receipts.

3. When you are able to connect with an insurer, ask these questions:

Is the damage covered under the terms of your policy?

How long do you have to file a claim?

How long will it take to process the claim?

Do you need estimates for repairs?

4. Be sure to write down the claim number once you have filed. Insurers will be dealing with thousands of claims and you’ll want your number at hand to expedite communications regarding yours.

5. When you speak to your insurer, record the day and time of the conversation and with whom you spoke. Take notes about what is said and if any monetary amounts are mentioned.

6. You need to provide accurate descriptions of damages. If you can safely do so, walk around your home and document damage. Images and video taken with your phone will suffice.

7. Your insurance company will send you a “proof of loss” form to complete or may send an adjuster. To speed this process, start gathering information about your property and the items lost or destroyed. A proof of loss form will ask you to describe the items damaged or destroyed, provide the approximate date of purchase and estimate the cost to repair it or replace it. Receipts will help if you have any.

Credit: John Spink Credit: John Spink

8. Do not throw out damaged items. The adjuster should see them first.

10. If you are unable to live in your home and must stay elsewhere, keep all receipts for any living expenses — hotel rooms, food, and other costs of evacuation. Most homeowner policies that cover windstorm damage will cover those costs.

11. Be wary of anyone who comes to your door offering to do repairs or claiming to be insurance adjusters.

12. If you have no insurance, you can register for federal disaster relief at DisasterAssistance.gov. You can also use the FEMA mobile app or call 1-800-621-3362. Disaster assistance can help with temporary housing, home repairs and other disaster-related expenses, including crisis counseling and legal assistance.

Water vs. wind: What is covered?

Hurricanes cause wind and water damage.