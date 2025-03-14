A former top technology executive at flooring giant Mohawk Industries has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison after pleading guilty late last year to defrauding the company, federal prosecutors said in a Friday news release.

Jana Kanyadan, 54, of Marietta, previously served as Mohawk’s chief information officer. He oversaw information technology for the Calhoun-based company, including a major tech upgrade that the company launched in 2019.

In November, Kanyadan pleaded guilty to defrauding Mohawk by secretly setting up a company to provide IT services to Mohawk under that upgrade project, according to the release. Prosecutors alleged Kanyadan set up Meta Technology Platforms and approved work for the company, which billed Mohawk for more than $3 million in services across several months in 2022 without disclosing the insider relationship.