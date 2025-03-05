It’s the latest example in President Donald Trump’s second term of a federal agency suddenly announcing a sweeping proposal or cost-cutting campaign only to quickly walk it back. Experts have compared the blazing speed of initiatives, rollbacks and heel turns to the Trump administration adopting the Silicon Valley ethos of “move fast and break things,” aiming for quick change even if it means making mistakes. It’s a sentiment often highlighted by Trump ally Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla who also spearheads the Department of Government Efficiency, but it’s unusual among U.S. administrations.

“It’s not typical at all for governments to move in this haphazard fashion,” Brett House, a professor of professional practice at Columbia Business School, said. “Governments usually move in measured ways.”

The GSA’s original list included more than 80 million square feet, which the agency said represents about $8.3 billion in asset value and $430 million in annual operating and maintenance costs. It included two of the largest government buildings in the Southeast: the Sam Nunn Atlanta Federal Center and the Martin Luther King Jr. Federal Building.

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

The Sam Nunn complex was the fourth largest targeted for potential “divestment,” but it had some high-profile peers. The GSA list also featured gigantic buildings in Washington, including the headquarters for the Department of Justice, FBI and GSA itself. More than 120 of those buildings — but none in Georgia — were removed from the list Tuesday night before the entire list was pulled, according to the New York Times.

The GSA previously said its analysis of properties across the U.S. would remain ongoing, adding that its list of non-core assets was subject to change. It also said it would consider different types of dispositions, such as direct sales, redevelopment sales and sale-lease-back arrangements that would see the government remain a tenant.

“GSA is committed to being a smart steward of taxpayer dollars by cutting unneeded space and reducing costs,” an agency spokesperson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Tuesday before the property list was removed. “Noncore assets … often do not provide federal employees the high quality work environments they need to fulfill their missions.”