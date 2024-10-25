Cox, which has its headquarters in Sandy Springs, is one of the largest privately held companies in the U.S. Cox has core businesses that include broadband provider Cox Communications, Cox Automotive and media companies including Axios and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The family-owned company has spent billions in recent years diversifying its holdings. Among those new ventures are more than $2 billion that Cox has invested in public sector technology, indoor agriculture and other sustainable businesses and technologies.

Credit: SPECIAL Credit: SPECIAL

Socium, which launched in 2023, supports a portfolio of companies, including Carbyne, a New York-based emergency communications technology company. The venture fund has also made investments in Knowde, a marketplace for raw industrial components and other products, and Crisp, a cloud-based supply chain management and insights company.

“This second fund recognizes what we’ve accomplished since launching Socium Ventures last year,” Andrew Davis, Socium’s managing partner and Cox senior vice president of strategy and investments, said in the release. “Moving forward, we will continue our investing strategy to help early-stage businesses scale for a bigger impact. This is a formula that has worked well for us, and we are excited about our future prospects.”

Socium also announced Thursday that it is adding a seasoned partner to the firm.

David Yang, a veteran of Warburg Pincus and TA Associates, has joined Socium to support its growth and help its portfolio businesses.

Credit: SPECIAL Credit: SPECIAL

Yang has previously invested in companies, including Chime, Digital Ocean, JOKR, Papaya Pay and Chinese e-commerce platform Pinduoduo.

“I’ve spent my career supporting founders and leadership teams who are building foundational companies,” Yang said in the release.