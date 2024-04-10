Coca-Cola, an official partner for the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris, will be using the global stage to uplift life’s everyday moments, unveiling its marketing push for the worldwide event.

The Atlanta-based beverage giant announced Wednesday its theme for the games this year is “Celebrate Everyday Greatness.” Coca-Cola hopes to “showcase how greatness in everyday moments can create real magic,” Brad Ross, the company’s vice president of global sports and entertainment marketing and partnerships, said in a statement.

As part of the partnership, Coca-Cola’s portfolio of products, which includes soft drinks, Powerade, Vitamin Water and more, will be available to officials, athletes and spectators during the games. The company will also have virtual and in-person activations in Paris.

Coca-Cola also announced Wednesday the efforts it will make to try to reduce its carbon footprint during this year’s Olympic Games, like using refillable bottles or packaging made from recycled materials as well as having electric, hydrogen and biogas-powered vehicles deliver products to competition sites and the Athletes’ Village.

The beverage giant has said it recognizes increasing concerns about the environmental impact of plastic and other packaging could threaten its business.

“If we and our bottling partners do not, or are perceived not to, act responsibly to address plastic materials recoverability and recycling concerns and associated waste management issues, our corporate image and brand reputation could be damaged, which may cause some consumers to reduce or discontinue consumption of some of our beverage products,” the company wrote in a recent regulatory filing.

Coke is a calling card for Atlanta to the world and one of the planet’s best-known brands, and the Olympics are one of its showcase marketing plays.

The company also announced Wednesday a roster of 26 athletes that will make up Team Coca-Cola.

American athletes on the roster include women’s soccer stars Alex Morgan and Alyssa Naeher, track and field Olympic champion Athing Mu and Special Olympics basketball player Daniel Smrokowski.

Coca-Cola has supported every edition of the modern Olympics since 1928. Their current partnership runs through 2032.

