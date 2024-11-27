Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport has already seen hundreds of thousands of holiday travelers flowing through security checkpoints and concourses, with more to come Wednesday as Thanksgiving approaches.

Officials anticipate record levels of traffic on the roads and in the skies over the Thanksgiving travel period. Wednesday is the start of Thanksgiving trips for many travelers, with 91,500 people expected to pass through Transportation Security Administration checkpoints at the Atlanta airport throughout the day.

The Atlanta airport had wait times as long as 40 minutes at security checkpoints at one point Tuesday morning, according to the airport’s website, However, wait times at some checkpoints were less than 15 minutes at slower periods of the day.