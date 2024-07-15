Business

AI ethics council holds first meeting in Atlanta, looks to expand

Political commentator Van Jones is joining Atlanta education and Civil Rights leaders and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on the council
231211 ATLANTA, GA — From left, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and founder and CEO of Operation HOPE John Hope Bryant speak at the HOPE Global Forums at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Atlanta on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023. (Bita Honarvar for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Bita Honarvar

Credit: Bita Honarvar

231211 ATLANTA, GA — From left, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and founder and CEO of Operation HOPE John Hope Bryant speak at the HOPE Global Forums at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Atlanta on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023. (Bita Honarvar for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
By
31 minutes ago

Atlanta education and Civil Rights leaders met at the end of June for the first gathering of a council aimed at discussing the ethics around artificial intelligence that includes one of the biggest players in the industry, OpenAI.

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, co-chairs a new AI ethics council alongside Atlanta entrepreneur and Operation HOPE founder John Hope Bryant, though Altman wasn’t present at the inaugural June 28 meeting.

Instead, the members heard from James Hairston, OpenAI’s head of international policy and partnerships, Brian Betts, president and chief financial officer of Operation HOPE, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Hairston briefed the council on the current state of AI.

The meeting came three days after The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported the council had not yet launched six months after it was announced.

The members include the presidents of Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse and Spelman colleges, United Way Worldwide CEO Angela Williams, former Atlanta Mayor and U.S. Ambassador Andrew Young and civil rights activist and King Center CEO Bernice A. King.

231211 ATLANTA, GA — Spelman College president Helene Gayle participates in the HOPE Global Forums at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Atlanta on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023. (Bita Honarvar for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Bita Honarvar

icon to expand image

Credit: Bita Honarvar

Political commentator Van Jones is also joining the council, Operation HOPE’s chief communications and strategy officer Kevin Boucher said in an email. The news was first reported by Saporta Report.

The goal of the council is to “ensure underserved and historically excluded communities don’t get left behind” in AI, Betts said. He added the council is still in phase one of its work — researching and having discussions to develop an initial AI ethics framework.

AI is seen as the next frontier of technology, but while some marvel and its ability to automate certain tasks, people have many questions about how to govern the technology and risks it poses, particularly for people of color.

In a 2022 Pew Research study, 37% of Americans said they were more concerned than excited about the increased use of AI in daily life, while 45% were equally concerned and excited. Those who are more concerned said they were worried about potential loss of jobs, privacy issues and misuse of the technology, among other things.

And many Americans don’t think that the views and experiences of people of color have been considered by AI creators. Nearly half of all those surveyed think the experiences of white adults have been taken into account in designing AI, but only 24% believe that Black adults’ experiences were considered.

ExploreHow Black Atlanta leaders could help tackle racial disparities in AI

“We know that there are real risks as this continues to evolve,” Spelman President Dr. Helene Gayle told the AJC Thursday. But the council is “trying to make sure that there’s a way of thinking about doing this in an ethical sense … but does not take on some of the potential risks that all people worry about.”

Williams from United Way joined the ethics council about two months ago and said she views it as an opportunity to make sure people who are traditionally left behind by technology have a voice.

“What I’m very interested in is, what are the ethics around implementation? What are the implications of this technology, not only in the realm of education, but in workforce and economic opportunity, in having better lives?” Williams said in an interview. “Just making sure that the critical questions are asked as they’re on the front end of this new technology.”

But OpenAI is not the only player and Operation HOPE wants to get other tech companies involved in the council. The organization has a list of companies that it is inviting to join the council, Betts said, though he did not give details.

Betts said Altman and Bryant were in Sun Valley, Idaho, last week at a gathering of political, financial, media and business leaders some call a “summer camp for billionaires,” and were having conversations with tech executives.

Betts added the council is also looking to create committees that would be more heavily involved with the day-to-day work of the group. The council will give an update on its first-year activities at the HOPE Global Forum in December and recently launched a website that details its mission, members and other resources on AI.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Report for America are partnering to add more journalists to cover topics important to our community. Please help us fund this important work here.

About the Author

Follow Mirtha Donastorg on twitter

Mirtha Donastorg is a reporter on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s business team focusing on Black wealth, entrepreneurship, and minority-owned businesses as well as innovation at Atlanta’s HBCUs. She is also a corps member with Report for America.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Annual report shows slight dip in Atlanta’s repeat offenders

Credit: AP

Federal judge dismisses Trump classified documents case over concerns with prosecutor's...
1h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Airport project to add Plane Train capacity to take longer to complete

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

String of environmental violations raises concerns about firm linked to Okefenokee mine...

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

String of environmental violations raises concerns about firm linked to Okefenokee mine...

Credit: J. Scott Trubey

Metro Atlanta home sales slow in June, affordable homes hard to find
The Latest

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Rising energy costs in a warming climate add to pressure on businesses
1h ago
Airport project to add Plane Train capacity to take longer to complete
NTSB identifies key safety issues in Norfolk Southern’s Ohio derailment
Featured

The Trump criminal cases: How they compare
UGA slugger Charlie Condon picked No. 3 in Major League Baseball draft
The Republican National Convention: How to follow developments in Milwaukee