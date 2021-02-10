Bruce Springsteen facing DUI charges in November incident

Legendary singer-songwriter Bruce Springsteen has been charged with driving while intoxicated after allegedly driving while inebriated in a closed beach area in New Jersey.
The incident reportedly happened Nov. 14 at the Gateway National Recreational Area, and the 71-year-old was cited for driving while intoxicated, reckless driving and consuming alcohol in a closed area, according to an NPS statement obtained by the Asbury Park Press.
The park sits on a peninsula, about 15 miles north of Asbury Park, New Jersey. The area includes beaches and hiking trails, according to the statement. The native New Jersey resident has a court appearance through Federal Court in Newark because the Gateway National Recreation Area is federal land.
“Springsteen was cooperative throughout the process,” a park spokeswoman told the publication.
On Sunday, the “Glory Days” singer was featured in a Super Bowl commercial for Jeep. In the two-minute ad, Springsteen purports finding a middle and trusting our nation’s guiding principles.
“All are more than welcome to come meet here in the middle,” The Boss recites in the ad. “It’s no secret the middle has been a hard place to get to lately, between red and blue, between servant and citizen, between our freedom and our fear.”
Springsteen has no prior DWIs or arrests in New Jersey, according to public records. His team did not respond to requests for comment.