BREAKING: Utah flight makes emergency landing after engine fails

A flight with 128 people on board made an emergency landing Monday at Salt Lake City Airport in Utah after one of its engines failed, according to reports.
The Boeing 757 landed safely with the left engine damaged but intact. No injuries were reported. The flight had to be diverted following the apparent engine failure, reports said.
The incident comes after a United Airlines 777 jet engine blew apart shortly after takeoff in Denver over the weekend with 231 people and 10 crew aboard.
In that case, one of the Boeing engines suffered a catastrophic failure and rained pieces of the engine casing on a neighborhood where it narrowly missed a home.
Video posted on Twitter showed the engine fully engulfed in flames as the plane was in mid-flight.
The plane landed safely, and nobody aboard or on the ground was reported hurt, authorities said.
In another incident Saturday in the Netherlands, a Boeing 747 jet engine exploded in midair and dropped metal debris that injured two people, according to Dutch authorities.
