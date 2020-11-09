BREAKING: Trump fires Defense Secretary Mark Esper

Along with the president, National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien viewed Esper as lukewarm to the president’s military policies, which he rarely defended in public, several administration officials told CNN.

The most visible rift between Esper and the president came in June when social justice protesters were cleared from outside the White House so Trump could appear in front of St. John’s Episcopal Church for a controversial photo opportunity with a Bible.

There, Trump stood alongside high ranking military leaders, including Esper, who later called his participation “a mistake” and also resisted Trump’s threat to use the nation’s military to put down protests nationwide.

Esper has also banned Confederate flags at the nation’s military bases and sought to rename bases that honor Confederate leaders, which the president has publicly opposed.

Esper reportedly prepared a resignation letter weeks ago because he expected to be ousted if Trump won reelection, according to NBC News and other sources.

Esper served as Secretary of the Army for two years before becoming Secretary of Defense. He took over the department after the resignation of James Mattis, winning confirmation in the U.S. Senate by a 90-8 vote in July 2019.

