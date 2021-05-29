ajc logo
X

Small plane crashes into Barrow County storage facility

One person was taken to the hospital after a small plane crashed into a Barrow County storage facility.
One person was taken to the hospital after a small plane crashed into a Barrow County storage facility.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

News | 1 hour ago
By Shaddi Abusaid, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A small plane crashed into a Barrow County storage facility Saturday afternoon, leaving at least one person injured, officials said.

The plane crashed at the Barrow Mini Warehouses on Atlanta Highway in Winder, according to Barrow County Emergency Services in a Facebook post shortly before 1 p.m.. Two people were on board, authorities told Channel 2 Action News. One person reportedly declined medical treatment and a second was taken to the hospital. The injured person’s condition has not been released.

It’s unclear where they plane took off or how long it had been in the air before crashing. Some of the storage units were reportedly damaged in the crash, authorities told Channel 2. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top