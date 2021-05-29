Small plane crashes into Barrow County storage facility

A small plane crashed into a Barrow County storage facility Saturday afternoon, leaving at least one person injured, officials said.
The plane crashed at the Barrow Mini Warehouses on Atlanta Highway in Winder, according to Barrow County Emergency Services in a Facebook post shortly before 1 p.m.. Two people were on board, authorities told Channel 2 Action News. One person reportedly declined medical treatment and a second was taken to the hospital. The injured person’s condition has not been released.
It’s unclear where they plane took off or how long it had been in the air before crashing. Some of the storage units were reportedly damaged in the crash, authorities told Channel 2. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.
