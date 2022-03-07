BREAKING: Police investigating shooting in Cobb neighborhood

Officers are investigating a shooting that happened in a Cobb County neighborhood Monday.
Few details on the incident have been released, but Cobb police spokesman Sgt. Wayne Delk confirmed that someone was shot in the area of St. Martin’s Drive in the Stoney Brook neighborhood of Mableton. The victim was rushed to the hospital. Their condition was not released.
Several police vehicles crowded along a cul-de-sac and a home was roped off with crime scene tape, Channel 2 Action News reported. Several evidence markers could be seen on the road, the news station added.
Authorities did not release any information about suspects.
