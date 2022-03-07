Hamburger icon
BREAKING: Police investigating shooting in Cobb neighborhood

Cobb County police confirmed someone was shot Monday in a Mableton neighborhood.

Credit: NewsChopper2

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
25 minutes ago

Officers are investigating a shooting that happened in a Cobb County neighborhood Monday.

Few details on the incident have been released, but Cobb police spokesman Sgt. Wayne Delk confirmed that someone was shot in the area of St. Martin’s Drive in the Stoney Brook neighborhood of Mableton. The victim was rushed to the hospital. Their condition was not released.

Several police vehicles crowded along a cul-de-sac and a home was roped off with crime scene tape, Channel 2 Action News reported. Several evidence markers could be seen on the road, the news station added.

Authorities did not release any information about suspects.

We’re working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Caroline Silva on twitter

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

