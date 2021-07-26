BREAKING: Pilot hurt after small plane crashes in Tennessee

A pilot was injured after a small plane crashed Monday morning in Rutherford County, Tennessee, according to multiple news outlets.
A two-seat, single-engine Cessna crashed and prompted road closures along the 410 block of Dejarnette Lane in Murfreesboro, according to WSMV.
Medics have transported the pilot to a hospital for treatment of unknown injuries, according to Murfreesboro police officers.
The FAA is investigating to determine the cause of the crash.
