ajc logo
X

BREAKING: Pilot hurt after small plane crashes in Tennessee

A pilot was injured after a small plane crashed Monday morning in Rutherford County, Tennessee, according to multiple news outlets. (Image: Murfreesboro Police Department)
Caption
A pilot was injured after a small plane crashed Monday morning in Rutherford County, Tennessee, according to multiple news outlets. (Image: Murfreesboro Police Department)

National & World News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
45 minutes ago

A pilot was injured after a small plane crashed Monday morning in Rutherford County, Tennessee, according to multiple news outlets.

A two-seat, single-engine Cessna crashed and prompted road closures along the 410 block of Dejarnette Lane in Murfreesboro, according to WSMV.

Medics have transported the pilot to a hospital for treatment of unknown injuries, according to Murfreesboro police officers.

ExploreDeath toll rises to 8 in 20-car pileup in Utah sandstorm

The FAA is investigating to determine the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story. Please return to AJC.com throughout the day for updates.

In Other News
1
Positive COVID test keeps Colts coach out for start of camp
2
New this week: 'Jungle Cruise' and music from Prince, Eilish
3
New trouble for infrastructure talks as pressure mounts
4
London cleans up after flash flooding drenches homes, subway
5
Water levels at Great Salt Lake drop to historic low
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top