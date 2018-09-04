Who was Tara Grinstead?

Born Nov. 14., 1974, Grinstead graduated from Hawkinsville High School in 1993 and attended what was then called Middle Georgia College and earned a master’s degree in history from Valdosta State University. Her older sister said Grinstead planned to become a school principal or teach at the college level.

Pageants were her way of earning money for college. Three times, Grinstead was crowned Miss Tifton and was a contestant in several Miss Georgia pageants, and when her own pageants days were done, she helped younger contestants prepare to compete.