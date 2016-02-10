Timeline of a Cobb County toddler’s death

Compiled with information from police, arrest warrants and witness statements (some times are approximate):

June 18, 8:30 a.m.: Ross Harris and his son, Cooper, leave the family's Marietta-area condo and head to Chick-fil-A for breakfast.

8:55 a.m.: After eating, Harris puts the 22-month-old into his rear-facing car seat in the middle of the backseat of his 2011 Hyundai Tucson. Harris then drives less than a mile to the "Treehouse" Home Depot office, where he works. His son's daycare center is not located here, but is instead about 2 miles away at corporate headquarters.

9 a.m.: Harris parks the SUV and goes in to work, leaving Cooper in the backseat.

Lunchtime: The exact time has not been specified. But while taking a break from work, Harris walks out to his SUV, opens the driver's side door and puts something inside. It's not known what he put in the vehicle and whether he had any contact with the child.

4:16 p.m.: Harris leaves his office, located at 2600 Cumberland Blvd., near Smyrna and Cumberland Mall. While driving from work to U.S. 41, Harris realizes his son is in medical distress, he later told police.

4:23 p.m.: After driving about a mile, Harris turns onto Akers Mill Road and makes a right turn into the parking lot of a shopping center. He then makes an abrupt right turn, stops the SUV and quickly gets out, leaving the driver's side door open as he gets his son out of the car.

4:24 p.m.: Witnesses at the shopping center watch as a frantic Harris tries to revive the boy, whose color is off and doesn't appear to be breathing. Harris is frantic and is screaming "What have I done? What have I done?" as bystanders start CPR on the boy, who is on the ground of the parking lot. Cooper's lifeless body is still in a sitting position, witnesses said. Police, already patrolling the area, and firefighters, arrive at the scene within seconds of a 911 call, believed to have been placed by Harris.

4:58 p.m.: Cobb County police spokesman Officer Mike Bowman confirms the toddler has been pronounced dead. A crowd has gathered on the sidewalks of the shopping center. Harris, police later confirm, is now in handcuffs and in the back of a patrol car because he refuses to cooperate with officers. The SUV and child's body are soon part of a crime scene investigation, and Harris is driven away.

5:45 p.m.: Just steps away from the little boy's body, Sgt. Dana Pierce tells reporters Harris told police he went to work, worked 7 hours, then left work and realized he had forgotten to take the child to daycare. Harris is taken to police headquarters for questioning, Pierce said.

10 p.m.: Harris is arrested and charged with murder. He is booked into the Cobb County jail.