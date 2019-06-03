Many Georgians made the ultimate sacrifice during the Allied invasion

“The Georgia National Guard soldiers who gave their lives for freedom during the Normandy campaign demonstrate the commitment of the citizen soldier,” said Maj. Gen. Thomas Carden Jr., Georgia’s adjutant general.

“I often remind people that the National Guard is not composed of ‘weekend warriors.’ Our warriors fight and in many cases sacrifice all of their tomorrows for our today. We can never forget what these brave Georgians and their families have done for our nation.”

Here are four Georgia Guardsmen who made the ultimate sacrifice on D-Day:

Combined Shape Caption Pvt. Albert Cobb. Combined Shape Caption Pvt. Albert Cobb.

Pvt. Albert Cobb joined the Savannah-based Battery F of the 118th Field Artillery Regiment in September of 1940. He was assigned to the 502nd Parachute Infantry Regiment of the 101st Airborne Division. Cobb was killed while parachuting into Normandy and is buried in the Normandy American Cemetery.

A 1938 graduate of Griffin High School, 1st Lt. Thomas Royce Dallas enlisted in the Griffin-based Spalding Grays, Headquarters Company, 30th Infantry Division in 1939, when he was 19. Dallas was selected for officer candidate school and was commissioned a second lieutenant in 1942.

Combined Shape Caption 1st Lt. Thomas Royce Dallas. Combined Shape Caption 1st Lt. Thomas Royce Dallas.

He was assigned as a platoon leader in Company C, 116th Infantry Regiment, 29th Infantry Division. And he was killed in the initial phase of the D-Day landings. He is buried in Oak Hill Cemetery in Griffin.

Pvt. James D. Hogue joined the Macon-based Headquarters Company, 121st Infantry Regiment in August of 1940, when he was 19. Like Cobb, he served with the 502nd Parachute Infantry Regiment. Hogue was killed in action in Normandy.

Technician Fifth Grade Carl G. Kleinsteuber enlisted in Battery D, 118th Field Artillery in 1941, when he was 19. After arriving at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, Kleinsteuber was assigned to the 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division.

Combined Shape Caption Technician Fifth Grade Carl G. Kleinsteuber. Combined Shape Caption Technician Fifth Grade Carl G. Kleinsteuber.

He was killed in action in Normandy and is buried in the Normandy American Cemetery.

Combined Shape Caption Fast Facts about D-Day

READ MORE

> The Replacement Soldier: The WWII story of Georgia veteran Eddie Sessions