BREAKING: Man shot in face at DeKalb gas station

A man was shot in the face after a fight broke out at a gas station in DeKalb County on Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities.
Officers are at the scene of the shooting, which happened at a Chevron on Candler Road near Kelly Lake Road around 4:45 p.m., DeKalb police spokeswoman Michaela Vincent told AJC.com.
Two men were fighting when one of them shot the other in the face, Vincent said. The suspect hasn’t been arrested; the victim is recovering at a hospital, according to police.
Authorities have not released additional information regarding the incident or the identities of the two men.
