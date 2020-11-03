X

BREAKING: Man shot in face at DeKalb gas station

The shooting happened at a Chevron on Candler Road near Kelly Lake Road around 4:45 p.m.

Credit: NewsChopper 2

By Asia Simone Burns - The Atlanta Journal-ConstitutionTanni Deb - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A man was shot in the face after a fight broke out at a gas station in DeKalb County on Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities.

Officers are at the scene of the shooting, which happened at a Chevron on Candler Road near Kelly Lake Road around 4:45 p.m., DeKalb police spokeswoman Michaela Vincent told AJC.com.

Two men were fighting when one of them shot the other in the face, Vincent said. The suspect hasn’t been arrested; the victim is recovering at a hospital, according to police.

Authorities have not released additional information regarding the incident or the identities of the two men.

We are working to learn more.

