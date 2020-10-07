BREAKING: Derek Chauvin, officer charged in George Floyd death, released on $1 million bond

Derek Chauvin, the former police officer charged in the death of George Floyd, has been released from a Minnesota correctional facility after posting a non-cash bond, according to local reports.
Chauvin is awaiting his trial, slated for March 8, on charges of third-degree murder and manslaughter after the death of Floyd, a Black Minneapolis bouncer who died as Chauvin kneeled on his neck during a routine arrest. The Minnesota Department of Corrections confirmed to Minneapolis news station Fox 9 that Chauvin was released and posted bond Wednesday. The former police officer had been in custody at the Oak Park Heights correctional facility since May 31. Court records show he posted a non-cash $1 million bond on Oct. 7, signed by A-Affordable Bail Bonds of Brainerd, Minnesota.
According to previous reports, the veteran officer’s bail was set at $1 million with conditions and $1.25 million without conditions in June. Chauvin, who had been with the Minneapolis Police Department for 19 years, was one of several officers seen in video of Floyd’s arrest, which ignited calls for justice across the globe. Various protests, some which turned violent, sparked national and international conversation pointing to the video, showing Chauvin pressing his body against Floyd’s neck for several minutes as he said he couldn’t breathe, as a sign of racial injustice.
Chauvin, who is white, was initially charged with one count of third-degree murder and one count of second-degree manslaughter by the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office. Attorney General Keith Ellison said the charges were elevated after Floyd’s autopsy and other evidence were examined. An initial autopsy revealed that Floyd’s death was caused by a combination of being restrained, potential intoxicants in his system and underlying health issues, namely heart disease. A second autopsy was performed, which was authorized by Floyd’s family, and the results showed that Floyd died of asphyxiation.
“George Floyd mattered. He was loved, his family was important and his life had value,” Ellison said in June. “We will seek justice for him and for you and we will find it.”
Over the summer, lawyers for Floyd’s family called for charges against Chauvin to be upgraded to first-degree murder. They also demanded that the other officers involved face murder charges. Ben Crump, an Atlanta-based injury lawyer, is representing the Floyd family. He said earlier this week Chauvin should face more severe charges because Floyd repeatedly pleaded for his life, according to CNBC.
“For Chauvin to leave his knee on George’s neck despite warnings and evidence that his life was in danger — and to continue that course for many minutes — demands a first-degree murder charge.”
Three other other former officers, J Alexander Kueng, Thomas K. Lane and Tou Thao, who were also on the video, will face aiding and abetting murder charges.
At the time of his bond hearing, Judge Denise Reilly said the conditions would include no contact with Floyd’s family, inability to work in law enforcement or security and turning in all guns and permits. He also cannot leave Minnesota without permission, according to a June report.