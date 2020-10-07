BREAKING: Derek Chauvin, officer charged in George Floyd death, released on $1 million bond

“George Floyd mattered. He was loved, his family was important and his life had value,” Ellison said in June. “We will seek justice for him and for you and we will find it.”

Over the summer, lawyers for Floyd’s family called for charges against Chauvin to be upgraded to first-degree murder. They also demanded that the other officers involved face murder charges. Ben Crump, an Atlanta-based injury lawyer, is representing the Floyd family. He said earlier this week Chauvin should face more severe charges because Floyd repeatedly pleaded for his life, according to CNBC.

“For Chauvin to leave his knee on George’s neck despite warnings and evidence that his life was in danger — and to continue that course for many minutes — demands a first-degree murder charge.”

Three other other former officers, J Alexander Kueng, Thomas K. Lane and Tou Thao, who were also on the video, will face aiding and abetting murder charges.

At the time of his bond hearing, Judge Denise Reilly said the conditions would include no contact with Floyd’s family, inability to work in law enforcement or security and turning in all guns and permits. He also cannot leave Minnesota without permission, according to a June report.