Rush Limbaughreveals ‘advancedlung cancer’ diagnosis On Feb. 3, American radiopersonality Rush Limbaughdisclosed to his audiencethat he has cancer. According to Limbaugh, doctorsdiagnosed him with “advanced lungcancer” after he experienced breathing issues on Jan. 12. Rush Limbaugh,via Fox He initially thought about “not tellinganybody,” but said he felt compelledto be honest as he and his listenersshare an “incredible bond.” Rush Limbaugh,via Fox Limbaugh will miss certain dayson air due to