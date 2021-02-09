X

BREAKING: At least 5 wounded in shooting at Minnesota clinic

At least five people have been shot and critically wounded at a health clinic in Buffalo, Minnesota, according to reports. The shooting at Allina Health Clinic happened shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday, reports say. Some early reports put the total number of injured at 15.
By ArLuther Lee, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 person taken into custody

At least five people have been shot and critically wounded after a gunman opened fire inside a health clinic in Buffalo, Minnesota, according to reports.

A male suspect was taken into custody after surrendering to authorities.

At least four homemade bombs were also found and detonated inside the Allina Health Clinic outside Minneapolis shortly before 11 a.m. Tuesday, reports said.

Authorities have not revealed whether the man arrested was the person who opened fire.

The shooting happened at the clinic’s Crossroads campus, reports said.

Some early accounts put the total number of injured as high as 15. It was unclear whether anyone was killed in the shooting.

The Star Tribune was the first to report that a bomb had exploded at the clinic. A bomb threat was also reported at a nearby Super 8 Motel.

Witnesses said they heard several explosions in the area.

Nearby schools were placed on lockdown. Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms were heading to the scene to investigate.

About 15,000 people live in Buffalo, which is 40 miles northwest of Minneapolis.

