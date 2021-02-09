BREAKING: At least 5 wounded in shooting at Minnesota clinic

Some early accounts put the total number of injured as high as 15. It was unclear whether anyone was killed in the shooting.

The Star Tribune was the first to report that a bomb had exploded at the clinic. A bomb threat was also reported at a nearby Super 8 Motel.

Witnesses said they heard several explosions in the area.

Nearby schools were placed on lockdown. Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms were heading to the scene to investigate.

About 15,000 people live in Buffalo, which is 40 miles northwest of Minneapolis.

This is a breaking news development. Please stay with AJC.com for the latest updates.