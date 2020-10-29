BREAKING: 2 killed when tree lands on Gwinnett house

Two people were killed when a tree landed on a house Thursday afternoon in Gwinnett County, according to police.
The deaths were reported in the 500 block of Garner Street, near Buford, police said. No further details were immediately available.
The deaths bring the total to three in metro Atlanta blamed on Tropical Storm Zeta, which brought destructive winds that toppled trees and power lines.
Earlier Thursday, a man was killed when a tree fell onto a mobile home in Cherokee County.
