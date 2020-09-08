X

BREAKING: 2 hit by gunfire at ’large gathering’ in Warner Robins

The United States has suffered many attacks which are classified as "mass shootings." The following are among the worst.

Crime & Public Safety | 9 minutes ago
By ArLuther Lee, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Two people were shot Tuesday morning at a “large gathering” at a home in Warner Robins, according to police.

Detectives were still working the scene at North Houston Road and Willow Avenue, where someone fired shots into the air and then turned the gun on the crowd, WGXA reports, citing a statement from the Warner Robins Police Department.

A 35-year-old man and his 29-year-old sister were taken to Medical Center Navicent Health with non-life threatening wounds, WGXA reported.

— This is a breaking news update. Please come back to AJC.com for updates.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.