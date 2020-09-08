BREAKING: 2 hit by gunfire at ’large gathering’ in Warner Robins

Two people were shot Tuesday morning at a “large gathering” at a home in Warner Robins, according to police.
Detectives were still working the scene at North Houston Road and Willow Avenue, where someone fired shots into the air and then turned the gun on the crowd, WGXA reports, citing a statement from the Warner Robins Police Department.
A 35-year-old man and his 29-year-old sister were taken to Medical Center Navicent Health with non-life threatening wounds, WGXA reported.
