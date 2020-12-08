Breakdancing to become Olympic sport in 2024

Breakdancing was an urban creation, and its first practitioners were primarily of African-American and Puerto Rican descent. In the 70s and 80s break dancers called themselves B-Boys. Many of them formed dance crews that would “battle” each other wherever there happened to be a smooth floor, or on street corners with the help of flattened cardboard boxes. This was important to performing the gravity-defying moves like the head-spin, windmill, and backspin.

Copying someone else’s moves was known as “biting.”

In the decades since its creation, breaking has surged in popularity with annual competitions all around the world, where dancers perform choreographed and improvised moves.

The addition of the break dance competition at the Olympics was first proposed by organizers two years ago following a successful test run at the 2018 Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires, ESPN reported.

The Olympic Committee approved the move in 2019 after a vote by the board and its full membership.

The venue for the breakdancing competition has been revealed as the prestigious Place de le Concorde in downtown Paris, according to ESPN.

The Olympic Committee also plans to eliminate 10 athletic events from the Paris Games, including several weightlifting and boxing competitions, ESPN reports. The IOC said it was also focused on achieving parity between male and female athletes.