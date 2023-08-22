Bonds set so far in Fulton County election probe

The bond agreements for defendants in the Fulton County Trump case so far have ranged from $10,000 for two suspects to the $200K set for Donald Trump. Here are the amounts reported so far:
Donald Trump: $200,000
John Eastman: $100,000
Kenneth Chesebro: $100,000
Jenna Ellis: $100,000
Ray Smith: $50,000
Robert Cheeley: $50,000
Michael Roman: $50,000
David Shafer: $75,000
Shawn Still: $10,000 (signature bond)
Stephen Lee: $75,000
Cathleen Latham: $75,000
Scott Hall: $10,000
