Bonds set so far in Fulton County election probe

The bond agreements for defendants in the Fulton County Trump case so far have ranged from $10,000 for two suspects to the $200K set for Donald Trump. Here are the amounts reported so far:

Donald Trump: $200,000

John Eastman: $100,000

Kenneth Chesebro: $100,000

Jenna Ellis: $100,000

Ray Smith: $50,000

Robert Cheeley: $50,000

Michael Roman: $50,000

David Shafer: $75,000

Shawn Still: $10,000 (signature bond)

Stephen Lee: $75,000

Cathleen Latham: $75,000

Scott Hall: $10,000