Bonds set so far in Fulton County election probe

News
By AJC Staff
17 minutes ago
The bond agreements for defendants in the Fulton County Trump case so far have ranged from $10,000 for two suspects to the $200K set for Donald Trump. Here are the amounts reported so far:

Donald Trump: $200,000

John Eastman: $100,000

Kenneth Chesebro: $100,000

Jenna Ellis: $100,000

Ray Smith: $50,000

Robert Cheeley: $50,000

Michael Roman: $50,000

David Shafer: $75,000

Shawn Still: $10,000 (signature bond)

Stephen Lee: $75,000

Cathleen Latham: $75,000

Scott Hall: $10,000

