ajc logo
X

UPDATE: Judge denies bond for man accused in Uber rider’s death

This undated file photo provided by the Columbia Police Department shows Nathaniel Rowland. Rowland, who is accused of killing a South Carolina woman who got into his car thinking it was her Uber ride, was denied bond Tuesday.
Caption
This undated file photo provided by the Columbia Police Department shows Nathaniel Rowland. Rowland, who is accused of killing a South Carolina woman who got into his car thinking it was her Uber ride, was denied bond Tuesday.

National & World News
By The Associated Press
Updated June 9, 2020

A judge has denied bond for a man accused of killing a South Carolina woman who got into his car thinking it was her Uber ride.

The ruling involving suspect Nathaniel Rowland came Tuesday during a hearing before a Columbia judge held via video conference.

Rowland has been held in the Richland County Jail since he was arrested last year and charged with murder and kidnapping in the death of 21-year-old Samantha Josephson of Robbinsville, New Jersey.

The University of South Carolina student got into Rowland’s car in Columbia’s Five Points entertainment district and was trapped there because he had turned on the child locks in his backseat so the doors could only be opened from the outside, authorities said.

Regional coverage

At The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, we focus primarily on Georgia news, but we also like to provide readers with regional coverage of the Southeast. We cover stories that impact our region, especially in Alabama, Florida, Arkansas, Tennessee, Louisiana, South Carolina, North Carolina and Mississippi.

Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook also said investigators found the victim’s blood and cellphone in Rowland’s vehicle. Her body was found in woods off a dirt road in Clarendon County about 65 miles away with wounds to her head, neck, face, upper body, leg and foot.

Josephson’s death turned a national spotlight on ride-share safety and led to some changes, including more prominent displays of driver license plates.

The State reported that Rowland must now remain in jail until further court proceedings. He can ask for bond at a later date under certain circumstances.

In Other News
1
California, NYC to require employees to get COVID-19 vaccine
2
Family: Last victim ID'd in Florida condo building collapse
3
UN: Migrant boat capsizes off Libya, 57 thought dead
4
Tunisia on edge as president suspends parliament, fires PM
5
VA requires COVID-19 vaccination for health care workers
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top