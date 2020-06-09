UPDATE: Judge denies bond for man accused in Uber rider’s death

Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook also said investigators found the victim’s blood and cellphone in Rowland’s vehicle. Her body was found in woods off a dirt road in Clarendon County about 65 miles away with wounds to her head, neck, face, upper body, leg and foot.

Josephson’s death turned a national spotlight on ride-share safety and led to some changes, including more prominent displays of driver license plates.

The State reported that Rowland must now remain in jail until further court proceedings. He can ask for bond at a later date under certain circumstances.