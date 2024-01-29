Boil water notice in Fairburn

Fairburn city offices closed at 1 p.m. Monday due to the water main break.

The boil-water notice will remain until samples can be lab tested and return clean.

People are asked to bring water to a rolling boil for one minute before it’s used to drink, cook, prepare baby food or brush teeth.

“Infants, the elderly, and those with immune deficiencies should be particularly cautious,” the city announcement says. “Do not drink water from public water fountains in the impacted area.”

Tap water should be safe for showering and general hand washing with soap, but hand-washing before preparing food should be done with boiled water.