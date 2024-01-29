Boil water notice in Fairburn

A damaged fire hydrant has led to a boil-water notice in the city of Fairburn.
A third-party contractor hit a hydrant near the intersection of Jones Road and Highway 92, according to a Fairburn city news release. That hydrant is on a 24-inch main water line, and the breach caused water pressure to drop.
In response, the Atlanta Department of Watershed Management issued the boil-water order “out of an abundance of caution.” The department also asks water customers in Fairburn to use no more water than they absolutely have to until system pressure rebuilds.
Fairburn city offices closed at 1 p.m. Monday due to the water main break.
The boil-water notice will remain until samples can be lab tested and return clean.
People are asked to bring water to a rolling boil for one minute before it’s used to drink, cook, prepare baby food or brush teeth.
“Infants, the elderly, and those with immune deficiencies should be particularly cautious,” the city announcement says. “Do not drink water from public water fountains in the impacted area.”
Tap water should be safe for showering and general hand washing with soap, but hand-washing before preparing food should be done with boiled water.
