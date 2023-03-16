X

Body recovered from Coweta County reservoir

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
A body was pulled out of a Coweta County reservoir Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Game wardens with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources were called to the B.T. Brown Reservoir, a 300 acre body of water near the northeast corner of the county, at about 2:30 p.m. due to a possible boating incident. Agency spokesman Mark McKinnon said a man fell out of a kayak and did not resurface.

Officials began searching the area with sonar equipment and at about 4 p.m., the man was found 11 feet underwater, McKinnon added. The body was recovered by game wardens and the Coweta County fire department.

The man has not been publicly identified and authorities have not said how he fell out of his kayak.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Caroline Silva on twitter

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

