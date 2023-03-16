Body recovered from Coweta County reservoir

Game wardens with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources were called to the B.T. Brown Reservoir, a 300 acre body of water near the northeast corner of the county, at about 2:30 p.m. due to a possible boating incident. Agency spokesman Mark McKinnon said a man fell out of a kayak and did not resurface.

Officials began searching the area with sonar equipment and at about 4 p.m., the man was found 11 feet underwater, McKinnon added. The body was recovered by game wardens and the Coweta County fire department.