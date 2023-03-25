X

Body of 61-year-old man recovered from Lake Lanier

Credit: File photo

Credit: File photo

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
56 minutes ago

The body of a man was pulled out of Lake Lanier on Saturday, authorities said.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources closed off Bolding Mill Park at about 10 a.m. due to the investigation. By about 1:45 p.m., the body of a 61-year-old man was recovered from the lake, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities did not say when or how the man went underwater. An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

The victim has not been publicly identified. The park, which is in the western side of Hall County and near the northwest part of the lake, has since reopened to the public.

