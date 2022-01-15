Body found in Middle Oconee River by Athens-Clarke County police

Authorities on Friday pulled a body from the Middle Oconee River in Athens, according to police.
Athens-Clarke County police and fire crews made the discovery, pulling the body from the river in western Clarke County near Macon Highway. There were no obvious signs of foul play, according to a news release.
Authorities have yet to confirmed the identity of the deceased. The body was sent to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy and to be identified, police said.
