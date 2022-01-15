Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Body found in Middle Oconee River by Athens-Clarke County police

Athens-Clarke County Police found a body in the Middle Oconee River on Friday. (AJC file)
caption arrowCaption
Athens-Clarke County Police found a body in the Middle Oconee River on Friday. (AJC file)

Credit: Athens-Clarke County Police Facebook Page

Credit: Athens-Clarke County Police Facebook Page

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
19 minutes ago

Authorities on Friday pulled a body from the Middle Oconee River in Athens, according to police.

Athens-Clarke County police and fire crews made the discovery, pulling the body from the river in western Clarke County near Macon Highway. There were no obvious signs of foul play, according to a news release.

Authorities have yet to confirmed the identity of the deceased. The body was sent to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy and to be identified, police said.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Police: Tiffany Haddish caught napping at wheel, charged with DUI in Peachtree City
11h ago
Atlanta officials unveil new Buckhead police precinct
13h ago
Family clings to prayers as ninth grade football player fights for her life
15h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top