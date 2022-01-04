Blaze tears through East Point boarding house

The College Park fire crews didn’t arrive until 3:28 a.m. and found the boarding house fully engulfed. Heavy smoke and flames billowed from the front of the building, according to Shelton. East Point fire crews arrived at 3:32 a.m. and the two agencies began working together to douse the fire.

There was no indication how or where the fire ignited.

Shelton could not say how many people were affected, but the Georgia Red Cross confirmed that 14 people living at the boarding house were displaced. Volunteers responded to provide temporary housing and other emergency relief for the residents impacted by the fire, a Red Cross spokesperson said in a news release.