Birmingham police shoot, kill man after he allegedly grabs Taser

That’s when officers opened fire.

Mortally wounded, the man eventually collapsed. He was taken to UAB hospital, where he died from his wounds, the Jefferson County coroner confirmed.

It was unclear how many times the man was hit, or if multiple officers had fired their weapons, WBRC reported. None of the officers involved were injured.

The Birmingham Police Department said it was reviewing its “use of force officer involved shooting protocols.”

The Alabama Bureau of Investigations is handling the case.

The shooting happened nearly a year to the date of a similar incident in Atlanta in which Rayshard Brooks, a 27-year-old Black man, was fatally shot after grabbing a Taser from the hands of an arresting officer.

APD Officer Garrett Rolfe was fired after the shooting but was reinstated last month with back pay; he still faces murder charges in the case.