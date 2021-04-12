4 wounded in shootout involving Birmingham city bus

One unidentified suspect was taken into custody after trying to flee the scene. A Birmingham police officer opened fire during the pursuit, and a second suspect was still at large, reports said.

The shooting erupted late Monday afternoon near the 3300 block of Fred L. Shuttlesworth Drive and 33rd Street North, where police received a call about a person who was shot and wounded outside and then boarded a MAX Transit bus.

The public transportation agency reported gunfire struck the bus.

The driver and an unknown number of other passengers were reported safe.

The circumstances of the shooting were unclear, and authorities did not provide additional information.

This is a breaking news development. Please stay with AJC.com for the latest details.