Billy Idol becomes NYC anti-idle ambassador

But the “White Wedding” singer said the ability to play on his stage name was the biggest point of interest.

"I think it was the I-D-L-E and I-D-O-L that sparked the idea that we could have fun with that and at the same time make an important statement for New York and its healthy climate," he told Rolling Stone.

“I lived on Long Island when I was very young; those were my first memories of America,” the British American musician said. “I came back to America in the Eighties and had my massive success coming out in New York. This city really means a lot to me, and the idea that I could give back in some way for such a good cause, it was such a great idea. Obviously, the air quality (in New York) is loads better than it was when I lived here, but car idling is a major contributor to air pollution and that’s just not healthy.”

More about the #BillyNeverIdles campaign can be found at billyneveridles.nyc.