Big public health centers coming to Fulton: first north, then south

A “one-stop shop” for multiple health and related services should open for Fulton County residents next year on the county’s north end, and another in the south end a year or two after that.

Soon, renovation work will start on the building at 4700 North Point Parkway in Alpharetta. It will consolidate several county health offices, offering “wraparound services” from multiple agencies, including behavioral health, public health and DUI court, according to Pamela Roshell, county chief operating officer for Health, Human Services & Public Works.

Most services will come from county programs, but some partner agencies offering related services will be represented too, she said. The consolidation will make referrals between programs easier, Roshell said.

Design for the southern center should be completed next year.

A final site hasn’t been selected for the southern center. Its preferred location is a 40-acres-plus site adjacent to Stonewall Tell Road, County Manager Dick Anderson said. But officials are still evaluating a nearby Division of Family & Children Services state office that has unused space, he said.

“These are our facilities that DFCS occupies,” Anderson said.

Creation of the centers will continue several years of facility upgrades to improve county services, particularly health services, Roshell said.

The north center will include a neighborhood senior center and adult day care services, she said.

“It will serve any constituent in need of behavioral health services, a DUI court, all of the public health offerings, everything from WIC services to additional services like travel planning,” she said.

The county has four multipurpose senior centers and 14 smaller neighborhood senior centers.

Offerings at the southern center, when it’s built, are planned to mirror the northern center.

Some county health centers offer vaccinations for international travelers a few days a week. The new multifunction centers will do so every day, Roshell said.

About the Author

Jim Gaines is a reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution local government team.

