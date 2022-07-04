Big family joins great grandfather running race for 41st time

Credit: Noah Sheidlower
The Adams family of 10 all wore shirts noting how many years they have participated in the race.
John Adams, who was accompanied by his children, grandkids, and great-grandkids, raced for his 41st year.
”What this means to me is all the people doing this with me,” he said. “As long as they want to be with papa, it means a lot to me.”
The family all wore shirts stating “walking for papa 2022.” In just a few days, John will undergo surgery for liver cancer to remove a tumor, and the family all joined him today to support him and share in the race’s traditions.
