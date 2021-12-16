Bicyclist killed in Newnan hit-and-run

A bicyclist was killed Tuesday evening after being struck by a vehicle in Newnan, authorities said.
Police responded to an area of Sewell Road around 6:45 p.m. regarding a bicycle on the side of the road and a “possible person down,” Newnan police Chief Brent Blankenship said. The preliminary investigation revealed that the cyclist was hit by a vehicle and later died, Blankenship said.
The vehicle involved left the scene following the wreck, he added.
Authorities did not release the victim’s name. A description of the vehicle involved was not provided.
Investigators are working to determine how the incident happened.
Anyone with information on the wreck or who may have witnessed it is asked to contact the Newnan Police Department at 678-673-5367 or alyearta@cityofnewnan.org.
