Beware of those helpful hints offered on genealogy sites

This is because many people accept information and add it to their trees without assessing its accuracy or source. The information is most often correct data that has bubbled up from records put online, but that does not mean it belongs on your tree, or is any way linked to your family, even if the names are the same.

The site where this happens most often is at Ancestry.com. Its system of offering record hints entices a lot of people to click on a leaf and add to their tree. But remember these are automatically generated, not necessarily targeted to your family, just to a same-named person. That is why sometimes, when you look at a tree online, you will see children born in Georgia and then one in Massachusetts and another in England. Totally absurd.