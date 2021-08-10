Authorities discover another drug tunnel at US-Mexico border

The unfinished tunnel extended 3 feet north of the international border wall into Calexico, California, but did not have an exit on the U.S. side of the border, according to Homeland Security Investigations. Authorities announced its discovery on Aug. 2.

The 3-by-4-foot shaft — meant to smuggle drugs, people or weapons across the U.S.-Mexico border — had electricity, ventilation, a rail system with a cart, and an electric hoist.