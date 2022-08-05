Augusta Genealogy Society to host virtual seminar

The event is scheduled for August 27, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., via Zoom. Lisa Louise Cooke, an author who produces the popular Genealogy Gems podcast, will be speaking on the 1950 U.S. census. Her talk will help folks better understand the status of the census indexing and how to find their people therein. Check out Cooke’s website at Lisalouisecooke.com. The second speaker is Diahan Southard, a DNA expert who lectures all over the nation and has published “Your DNA Guide — the Book.” She will be giving three lectures: “DNA Questions Answered,” “Using Y-DNA and mtDNA in Your Family History” and “Connecting DNA Matches.” I have heard her many times at national conferences. She is a very down to earth lecturer and easy to understand.

The registration fee is $35 for Augusta Genealogical Society members and $45 for nonmembers, payable at augustagensociety.org by August 26. If you want to watch at the AGS’s Adamson Library, in Augusta, you may reserve a seat at 706-722-4073. This symposium is a great chance to hear some important lecturers. So, if you can, take advantage of it.