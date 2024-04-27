Attorney says economics professor arrested during Emory protest ‘was not a protester’

Following the Thursday morning protest, she was among the 23 people arrested and booked into the DeKalb County Jail on charges including disorderly conduct and simple battery against a police officer. Most of the individuals arrested were charged with criminal trespass.

Fohlin’s arrest was recorded by bystanders, as well as a camera crew from CNN. In the video, she could be seen approaching a policeman who had pinned a demonstrator to the ground.

She could be heard repeatedly shouting, “Oh my God,” while a second police officer arrived and the two policemen twisted Fohlin’s arms back and put her into handcuffs.