Atlanta’s Shepherd Center CEO Morrison to retire, COO to succeed her

Morrison began as a physical therapist at the center and moved up the ranks in various leadership positions before becoming CEO in 2017, according to the announcement of her retirement from the center.

“It has been one of the highlights of my life to serve our patients and their families alongside our staff – the best team in the world,” said Morrison in the press release. “I am so proud and grateful for what we have accomplished together to help thousands of patients and families begin again after injury or illness.”

Morrison’s successor Jamie Shepherd is the son of Shepherd Center co-founder, the late James H. Shepherd, Jr.

“Jamie Shepherd is an immensely talented leader who is well-positioned to usher Shepherd Center into its next 50 years,” Morrison said. “He knows our culture, business, and community inside and out, and I look forward to serving alongside him over the next 10 months as he transitions to serving as CEO.”

In 2019, the Atlanta Business Chronicle named Jamie Shepherd as a part of their 40 Under 40 spotlight on rising stars in the business and civic communities.

Shepherd Center provides clinical care, research, and family support for people experiencing complex conditions, including spinal cord and brain injuries, traumatic amputations, and strokes. The center is ranked by U.S. News as one of the nation’s top hospitals for rehabilitation.