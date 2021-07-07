ajc logo
Atlanta welcomes first LGBTQ+ EDM festival coming September 2021

Atlanta Music Scene
By Giana Levy, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
17 minutes ago

The world’s first LGBTQ+ EDM festival will be coming to Atlanta this fall.

On Sept. 11, GAYDM “One Love” festival will fill the Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood with the sounds of electronic dance music and will feature 25 LGBTQ+ DJs, live performances and celebrity appearances.

Samantha Ronson attends Us Weekly's Most Stylish New Yorkers of 2018 party at Magic Hour Rooftop Bar and Lounge on Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018 in New York. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP)
Samantha Ronson attends Us Weekly's Most Stylish New Yorkers of 2018 party at Magic Hour Rooftop Bar and Lounge on Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018 in New York. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP)

Credit: Scott Roth/Invision/AP

The lineup includes some big names on the EDM scene, including Danny Tenaglia, Pagano, Ralphi Rosario, Boris, Citizen Jane, Samantha Ronson, Dave Aude, Alex Lo, Marti Frieson, Alex Ramos, Oscar Velazquez, Hector Fonseca, Tommy Love, DJ Tatiana, Binomio, Enrico Meloni and Marco da Silva.

The 11-hour event will have performances across three different stages. One stage will host the main headliners, with satellite stages on both sides.

Proceeds from the event will be distributed to the local organizations Gay Georgia (GAGA) and Lost-n-Found Youth.

General admission lawn seats, regular admission and pit standing room tickets are available for purchase starting at $76 via Live Nation. All ages are able to attend the festival.

“EDM speaks to every race, nationality, gender and sexuality around the globe,” Chris Coleman, local nightlife producer, said. “It heightens our senses, quickens our pulse and drives us to the pinnacle of excitement with a myriad of sub-genres like techno, electro, dubstep, synthwave, lo-fi and more.”

Additionally, the Marriott Marquis in downtown Atlanta is offering GAYDM “One Love” attendees a special rate of $159 a night for all rooms booked before Aug. 13 via https://book.passkey.com/go/egade.

“Pride parties have always been a catalyst to bring the LGBTQ+ community together and GAYDM ‘One Love’ will merge our tribes into one unified voice for one night to affect change,” Coleman said.

Giana Levy
Giana Levy is a summer 2021 Digital intern for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

