Atlanta welcomes first LGBTQ+ EDM festival coming September 2021

Proceeds from the event will be distributed to the local organizations Gay Georgia (GAGA) and Lost-n-Found Youth.

General admission lawn seats, regular admission and pit standing room tickets are available for purchase starting at $76 via Live Nation. All ages are able to attend the festival.

“EDM speaks to every race, nationality, gender and sexuality around the globe,” Chris Coleman, local nightlife producer, said. “It heightens our senses, quickens our pulse and drives us to the pinnacle of excitement with a myriad of sub-genres like techno, electro, dubstep, synthwave, lo-fi and more.”

Additionally, the Marriott Marquis in downtown Atlanta is offering GAYDM “One Love” attendees a special rate of $159 a night for all rooms booked before Aug. 13 via https://book.passkey.com/go/egade.

“Pride parties have always been a catalyst to bring the LGBTQ+ community together and GAYDM ‘One Love’ will merge our tribes into one unified voice for one night to affect change,” Coleman said.