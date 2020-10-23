Atlanta VA responds to senators' concerns

Several Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports this year highlighted increased wait times for veterans seeking VA services provided through private doctors. Many have reported delays, months long in some cases, for critical care such as cancer screenings.

Sen. David Perdue sent the hospital director a letter Sept. 25 asking about the complex’s limited surgical services, which have been completely or partially shut down for a year because of sanitation problems then the pandemic, and wait times, particularly for female veterans who tell him they can’t get appointments for mammograms. The letter also expressed concern about veterans being moved out of the hospital’s long-term care facility and away from families.