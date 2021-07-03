Atlanta police searching for 5 youths who stole luxury cars at gunpoint

Police are searching for five juveniles accused of robbing a man and woman at gunpoint early Saturday at a downtown Atlanta condominium complex before driving away in their luxury cars.
Authorities said the group stole two vehicles after demanding the victims’ keys in the parking garage of the Duo Condominiums in Atlanta’s Castleberry Hill neighborhood. The armed robbery occurred shortly after midnight in the 400 block of Chapel Street, not far from Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta police said in a statement.
“Preliminary investigation indicates the victims had just parked their separate vehicles in the parking garage,” police said Saturday. “As they exited their vehicles and approached the elevator together, they were confronted by five juvenile male suspects with handguns.”
The victims handed over their belongings, including the keys to their vehicles, authorities said. Following the robbery, the five suspects fled the parking garage in two stolen cars: a 2016 Lexus GS and a 2021 Audi A5.
The Audi was recovered Saturday morning, but police are still searching for the stolen Lexus, department spokesman Officer Anthony Grant said. Investigators are processing the recovered sedan for fingerprints and other evidence, he said.
Authorities have not identified the suspects or released a description of the youths. The armed robbery investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information about the case is asked to call Atlanta police.