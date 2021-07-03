Atlanta police searching for 5 youths who stole luxury cars at gunpoint

Authorities said the group stole two vehicles after demanding the victims’ keys in the parking garage of the Duo Condominiums in Atlanta’s Castleberry Hill neighborhood. The armed robbery occurred shortly after midnight in the 400 block of Chapel Street, not far from Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta police said in a statement.

“Preliminary investigation indicates the victims had just parked their separate vehicles in the parking garage,” police said Saturday. “As they exited their vehicles and approached the elevator together, they were confronted by five juvenile male suspects with handguns.”