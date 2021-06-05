Atlanta police officer struck by car while helping stranded driver

According to police, the officer was stuck after getting out of his patrol car to help a driver whose car broke down in one of the travel lanes. He turned on his emergency lights and got out while a second officer tried to shut down the highway.

“During this time, a black sedan made its way through and rear-ended the initial responding officer’s patrol vehicle,” Brown said. “The officer, who was standing outside of their patrol vehicle with their traffic vest on, was also struck.”