Zoning request denied for Roswell senior living development

The proposed site is located near Roswell’s boundary with Milton. The surrounding neighborhood is partly agricultural, residential and commercial.

Neighbors living on several acres of land on nearby Cagle Road oppose the project. During Tuesday’s meeting the residents said they worried about wildlife disruption, tree removal, traffic and sewage and stormwater problems.

Resident Michelle Tremblay said the development would be in a dangerous section of the road where vehicles speed by. “It’s a very dangerous street right there,” she said. “I’m very concerned about this kind of construction going on. It doesn’t match anything in the neighborhood.”

Dave Rodgers, Grovont principal partner, told planning commission members the firm planned to maintain 3.2 acres of wooded area and give the site an equestrian feel, as well as preserve 33 specimen trees.

Before voting against the rezoning application, commission member Carlton Hopkins said he had a “visceral concern” about the scale of the project.

“I just find it hard to imagine,” Hopkins said. “... It just seems like a big thing in the middle of a corn field ... I can understand why the neighbors have concerns because it impacts the character of the area.”