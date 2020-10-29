Zeta slams Cobb, cutting power for many and delaying early voting

Tropical Storm Zeta swept through Cobb County early Thursday leaving thousands of households without power.
County officials urged residents to delay their morning commute as transportation department crews responded to some 150 trees blocking roads and police were deployed to intersections without working traffic lights, according to County Spokesman Ross Cavitt.
Cobb Firefighters also responded to multiple calls for help when trees fell on houses or cars.
Government offices, Magistrate Court and early voting sites will not open until 10 a.m. but Cavitt warned that lingering power issues could delay some precincts even more. CobbLinc bus service is also expected to experience delays.